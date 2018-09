G2 Construction workers Jose Rodriguez, left, and Jimmy Childress team up Tuesday on rebuilding Hill’s Restaurant, 24 Vista Way in Kennewick. A kitchen fire closed the popular eatery in October 2016. Much of the fire-damaged building was torn down earlier this year and crews have been busy rebuilding it. They recently added the landmark sign. Owner Nancy Galstad expects to re-open later this year. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald