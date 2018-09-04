Ceviche, curry and hot dogs. You can spice up your weekend in downtown Pasco

Local food vendors will compete at the Food Truck Face-off during Saturday’s Fiery Foods Festival in Pasco.
Participants can buy tickets for $20, which is good for a “small bite” from each vendor. Tasting hours are 11 a.m. and noon and again from 1-4 p.m.
The winner will be announced at about 4:45 p.m. The festival, which includes live music, a salsa competition and more, takes place at Fourth and Lewis in downtown.
The Competitors
Mami’s Spicy Ceviche — Owners Mari and Conrado Garza are Pasco High grads who launched their mobile business at the Cinco de Mayo Festival in Pasco. Mami’s is based at Pasco Specialty Kitchen and serves its one-of-a-kind shrimp ceviche served on tostados.
Brother’s Cheese Steaks — The truck sells cheese steaks made with aged prime ribeye. Home base is 1010 S. Fourth Ave.
Doggie Style Gourmet — The food truck dishes hot dogs (think chiles! asparagus and pasta!) at events throughout town. Doggie Style is a Fiery Foods fan favorite. It won the food truck throwdown last year and was named people’s choice winner a year earlier.
Fast & Curryous — David Stenoien and Kavita Patel-Stenoien brought the spices of India to the Tri-City food truck scene when they launched Fast & Curryous at Pasco Specialty Kitchen in 2017. They were named Best Chefs on Parade in 2017.
TacoZone - The Kennewick-based food truck offers healthy Mexican fare. Home base is 551 E. Bruneau Ave.
LaSang Pinoy - The truck’s Filipino chicken skewers won high praise at the Pasco Farmers Market this summer.
Want more than a small bite? All vendors will sell regular menu items.
New sushi joint delivers fast
The entrepreneurs behind a pair of Portland area sushi restaurants have brought their version of fast-sushi to Pasco.
The Sushi House opened Aug. 1 at 6627 Burden Blvd. in the spot next to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Customers can order off the menu or choose their dishes as they pass on a conveyor belt.
It is owned by the entrepreneurs behind Sushi Village and Sushi Valley in the Portland suburbs of Beaverton and Oregon City, respectively.
The owners chose to expand to Pasco to meet unmet demand. Like the Portland restaurants. The Sushi House offers sushi by conveyor belt and by menu service.
The Sushi House is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and offers happy hour specials from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
