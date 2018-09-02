3 fail in latest Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections list

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team focused primarily on the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo during the week of Aug. 18-24.
Inspectors visited a dozen establishments. Three earned failing scores and two earned perfect ones.
The health district regularly inspects retail food establishments that serve the public. Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale for issues most likely to cause food-borne illnss, including temperature control and personal hygiene.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups receive additional visits.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
El Caporal Inc., 624 Sixth St., Prosser, Aug. 23, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, improper cold holding.
Mr. Pros (Caterer), Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo, Kennewick, Aug. 21, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap at hand sink, improper cold holding.
Sandoval’s Market (Deli), 6930 Road 170, Basin City, Aug. 20, first follow-up to routine Aug. 14 (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Ameristar, 101 Merlot Dr., Prosser, Aug. 23, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
El Tacorriendo (Mobile), 11282 Taylor Flats, Pasco, Aug. 20, first follow-up, to routine Aug. 14 (10 red, 0 blue)
Henry’s Restaurant II (Caterer), Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo, Kennewick, Aug. 21, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Moolicious Espresso (Mobile), Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo, Kennewick, Aug. 21, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Mr. Pros (Caterer), Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo, Kennewick, Aug. 24, first follow-up to routine Aug. 21 (5 red, 0 blue)
Sandoval’s Market (Meat), 6930 Road 170, Basin City, Aug. 20, first follow-up to routine Aug. 14 (0 red, 5 blue)
Spice Things Up (Demonstrator), Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo, Kennewick, Aug. 21, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)
Tastefully Simple (Demonstrator), Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo, Kennewick, Aug. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tropical Sno (Mobile), Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo, Kennewick, Aug. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
