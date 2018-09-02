Mammoths flee the Ice Age floods in an acrylic painting by artist Stev Ominski, copyright 2007.
Mammoths flee the Ice Age floods in an acrylic painting by artist Stev Ominski, copyright 2007. Courtesy The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles
Talk to explore whether Mid-Columbia humans witnessed Ice Age floods

By Tri-City Herald staff

September 02, 2018 09:50 AM

Kennewick, WA

Scientists know that mammoths and camels were caught up in some of the last Ice Age floods to sweep over the Mid-Columbia.

But could the floods have been recent enough that humans also were caught up in the walls of water that rushed over the area?

Nick Zentner, geology professor from Central Washington University, will discuss the possibility at a talk at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in Kennewick.

Zentner, the host of the Public Broadcasting System series “Nick on the Rocks,” will discuss what evolving science has revealed using photos, computer clips and computer animation.

His public lecture will be given to the local chapter of the Ice Age Flood Institute at the Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave.

