Kid’s duck day is Saturday at McNary wildlife refuge

Kids can learn about ducks at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 8.
The annual conservation education event will be 9 a.m. to noon at the refuge’s Environmental Education Center, 64 Maple St., Burbank.
Activities at the free event will include identification of pond life, Labrador retriever demonstrations and information about taxidermy and gun safety.
The event is sponsored by the Richland Rod and Gun Club, Friends of the Mid-Columbia River National Wildlife Refuges, Ducks Unlimited, Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
