Dogs washed and groomed at Kennewick shelter after life in filth at local home

Yorkshire Terriers and several larger dogs rescued by the Benton-Franklin Humane Society earlier this week are resting after getting baths and being combed out.
The Kennewick-based organization took in the load of puppies after a landlord discovered the dogs inside and outside of a home with trash and dead rats on the floor.
The local landlord, who was evicting the tenant at the time, contacted the society to take in the 39 terriers and the larger dogs. Since then they’ve been groomed and are resting.
Inside their office, the society posted a sign saying they will be available for adoption soon.
“They have been through a lot and need time to rest and get settled in,” the flier said. “Once they have been seen by a vet and spayed and neutered, they will be available to find their forever home!”
People interested in adopting one of the animals can fill out an application online at www.bfhs.com/adoption-form or go to the shelter at 1736 East Seventh Avenue.
