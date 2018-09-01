UPDATE: Wildfire jumps Highway 225 north of Benton City

There are reports of evacuations of homes near Highway 225 as firefighters battle a two-alarm wildfire north of Benton City on Saturday afternoon.
The blaze was spotted near Sunrise PR Northwest and Wagon Wheel PR Northwest shortly after 2 p.m. Firefighters have been defending several homes in the area. It’s unclear how large the fire is, but it is visible from Interstate 82, and is burning on both sides of the highway.
The fire burned a bus, nine other vehicles and a boat.
A wildland strike team has arrived to help contain the blaze. Firefighters on the scene requested an airplane to help with the fire. About 50 firefighters are on the scene.
