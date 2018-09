Sasquatch enthusiasts line up to meet Bob Gimilin, center, during the three-day International Bigfoot Conference & Film Festival at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick on Saturday. Gimilin is a cowboy who was asked by Roger Patterson in 1976 to help track Bigfoot in Northern California. Their famed footage shows the creature seeming to look back at the camera. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald