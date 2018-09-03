He’s not even 1 and fighting cancer. But he can’t come home until some Tri-Citians help his family

Skeasha Ascencio and her baby, Nehemiah, caught colds in February.
Before long, Ascencio started feeling better. But Nehemiah didn’t.
“He continued to be lethargic and uncomfortable,” his mother said.
So she and her husband, Myles Maybus, took the boy to doctor after doctor.
Eventually, they got the news no parent wants to hear: Nehemiah had leukemia.
He’s 10 months old now, and he’s spent more than half his short life enduring treatments and fighting to get better.
He recently underwent a cord blood transplant, which is a kind of stem cell transplant that uses blood from umbilical cords that are donated after birth. He’s at Seattle Children’s Hospital now, recovering and gaining strength.
His parents hope he’ll be able to come home to the Tri-Cities this fall.
Before he does, they need help checking for mold, replacing carpet and sterilizing their Kennewick house so it’s safe for the boy, whose immune system has taken a beating.
A friend from South Hills Church has started a fundraiser and is recruiting volunteers.
It’s an important effort.
After a transplant, “you’re starting from scratch in terms of your immune system,” said Dr. Rebecca Gardner, Nehemiah’s oncologist at Seattle Children’s. “For that first year, his immune system is not going to work like yours or mine.”
Dr. Gardner said Nehemiah is a special boy, who’s continued to hit developmental milestones while going through tough treatment, which has included several rounds of chemotherapy, as well as chemo and radiation to prepare for the transplant.
“He takes each day as it comes. He’ll play with his toys and smile and look at you with these eyes. It’s so cute,” Dr. Gardner said. “It’s amazing to see the resiliency that these babies have — that they continue to grow before your eyes” even as they deal with cancer.
Nehemiah’s parents marvel at his strength, too.
“Honestly, we’re in awe of him most of the time,” said Ascencio, 25. “Feeling like he does every day, I don’t think I’d be out of bed, smiling and waving at people. I know I wouldn’t. I am in awe of his warrior spirit. He is an amazing child.”
Nehemiah, who’ll celebrate his first birthday in October, has an older sister, Nina, 6.
She’s staying with family while her brother goes through treatment.
She’s a loving sister, and “it’s amazing to see their bond grow,” Ascencio said.
But it’s been hard on the little girl. On the whole family.
The worry. The exhaustion.
“It’s hard to understand until you’re there, in that position,” said Maybus, 26.
He works for Parr Lumber in Pasco but has transferred to a Seattle area yard temporarily while Nehemiah is in the hospital.
Ascencio and Maybus both said they’re relying on their faith in God, and they appreciate prayers.
“I feel like God was preparing us for this. It’s not an easy thing to go through — seeing your child (endure) this. There are no words to explain. But we are holding strong because of God,” Ascencio said.
She noted that Nehemiah’s name comes from the Bible. It means, “comforted by God.”
“Which is (perhaps) why he’s doing as well as he is emotionally,” the boy’s father said. “He’s living up to his name.”
To donate to the GoFundMe for Nehemiah’s family, go to www.gofundme.com/nehemiahs-leukemia-fund.
To help with the house, email Calvin Welch at calvin@bruceinc.com.
The family needs a mold inspection and some replacement carpet and help installing it, among other help.
