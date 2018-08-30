These 2 Tri-City DJs hope to win $1M on TV show

Two local DJs fought to “Beat Shazam” for up to $1 million on the Fox TV show. The episode airs in September, according to local radio stations.
Stacy Lee Riley from 98.3 The Key and Raleigh from Hot 97.5 will appear on the Jamie Foxx-hosted show on Sept. 18, the season finale.
In the “Battle of the DJs” episode, two teams go up against each other while banking money. The team with the most money then goes up against Shazam, the application that identifies music.
Raleigh’s radio show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Riley is on the air for her morning show with Rik Mikals. She also serves as a DJ on Tri-Cities New Country 1027 KORD from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The DJs were screened before being selected to fly to Los Angeles for the show, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
The hourlong game show was renewed for a third season last week. Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie, joins the show as DJ.
A “Beat Shazam” viewing party at the Gas Light Bar and Grill will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on the premiere date.
Comments