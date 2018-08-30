13 restaurants fail Mid-Columbia inspections

Thirteen establishments failed kitchen inspections during the week of Aug. 11-17, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.
The district’s food safety team inspected 43 establishments in all. Ten received perfect scores.
All establishments that serve food to the public are subject to inspection. Those that receive 25 or more points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional visits.
Inspectors scrutinize establishments on a 418-point scale for violations most likely to cause food-borne illness, such as improper temperature control and poor personal hygiene.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Amendment XXI, 2525 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug 14, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, consumer advisory not complete.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 14, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Cozumel Mexican Cuisine, 3801 S. Zintel Way, Kennewick, Aug. 15, routine (90 red, 0 blue), Aug. 17, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, improper shell egg handling practices, improper cooling procedure. Follow-up: No violations noted.
El Tacorriendo (Mobile), 11282 Taylor Flats Road, Pasco, Aug. 14, routine (105 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No running water at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, thermometer not being used, unapproved procedures.
La Cabana #2 (Deli), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 16, second follow-up to July 18 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
McCorkle’s Market, 14691 N. Rothrock Road, Prosser, Aug. 16, routine (60 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper hot holding, no digital thermometer.
McDonald’s, 1275 George Washington Way, Richland, Aug. 14, routine (50 red, 0 blue).
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, no hot water at hand sink, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Sandoval’s Market (Deli), 6930 Road 170, Basin City, Aug. 14, routine, Deli, (80 red, 10 blue), Meat (70 red, 5 blue)
Deli: Food not in good condition, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, improper chemical use, Meat: Hand sink blocked, shellstock tags not properly dated, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper chemical use.
Sukarne (Deli/Fruit), 402 N. Ely, Kennewick, Aug. 14, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
Tacos Tiscareno (Mobile), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Aug. 17, first follow-up to routine, Aug. 10 (120 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
Tacos Y Mariscos El Tequilas, 109 W. Kennewick Ave., Aug. 16, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, shellstock tags not properly dated, improper cold holding.
Wetzel’s Pretzels (Kiosk), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 13, second follow-up to routine, July 10 (30 red, 3 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
3 Pueblos Meat Market, 1212 N. Fourth, Pasco, Aug. 17, second follow-up to routine, June 26 (0 red, 0 blue)
Barracuda Coffee Co., 320 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, Aug. 13, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Bob’s Burgers & Brews, 3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Aug. 15, first follow-up to routine, June 12 (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 6006 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 13, routine (10 red, 7 blue)
Domino’s Pizza, 101 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Aug. 16, third follow-up to May 14 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Francisco’s Bakery, 5300 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 17, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Hampton Inn, 486 Bradley Blvd., Richland, Aug. 14, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Haus of Sausage #2 (Cart), Farmers Market, Kennewick, Aug. 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Homewood Suites Richland, 1060 George Washington Way, Richland, Aug. 14, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Hop Jacks, 4898 Hildebrand, Kennewick, Aug. 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pacific Mini Mart, 18 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Aug. 15, routine, (15 red, 3 blue)
Pik-A-Pop, 1949 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Aug. 16, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Raspados Delicias (Mobile), 2019 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 16, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Riverside Restarurant & Lounge, 50 Comstock, Richland, Aug. 14, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
S & S Petroleum, 1440 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 16, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Spudnut Shop, 228 Williams Blvd., Richland, Aug. 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee, 6615 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 15, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Sukarne, 402 N. Ely, Kennewick, Aug. 14, routine, Meat (15 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell, 3623 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Aug. 15, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Toyota of Tri-Cities, 6321 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 15, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Walgreens, 2005 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 16, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Wal-Mart Supercenter (Deli), 2720 S. Quillan, Kennewick, Aug. 15, second follow-up to routine June 11 (0 red, 0 blue)
