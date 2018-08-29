Bigfoot conference returns to Tri-Cities. And, of course, it’s bigger

A band of Bigfoot believers, researchers and investigators will flock to the Tri-Cities this weekend, including one half of the Patterson-Gimlin film team.
Bob Gimlin, who ventured to California in 1967 and shot the famed footage of a creature seeming to look at the camera, will speak at and co-host the International Bigfoot Conference and Film Festival.
The third annual conference is from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 at Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. This year, the conference will add a film festival, wrapping with the Patterson-Gimlin film on the final day.
“We’re premiering several films,” conference founder and co-host Russell Acord said.
Acord said he invited several special guests to discuss their experiences and entertain conference attendees. Guests include Travis Walton from an alleged UFO incident in 1975 and cryptozoologists Igor Burtsev and Adam Davies.
The conference is international, Acord said, with people come from Switzerland, Canada and Russia.
“I bring someone from everywhere,” Acord said.
More than 1,000 people attended the conference about the mysterious being in 2017, Acord said, and he expects it to rise again.
He said a common misconception is that the conference attempts to convince people to believe in bigfoot. In reality, it’s a discussion and listening period.
“The less sure they are about it, the better,” Acord said. “It’s just a place to come and ask questions.”
A three-day pass is $45 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and younger. One-day passes are $25 at the door, based on availability.
For tickets, go to internationalbigfootconference.com.
