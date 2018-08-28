Blown truck tire sends 2 to the hospital

A Pasco couple were hurt when their tire blew and their truck flipped six miles south of the Vernita Bridge.
Manuel D. Robles, 50, of Pasco, had just started heading east on Highway 240 when the passenger side tire on his Ford Ranger pickup failed at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday.
The truck went off the road and rolled, the Washington State Patrol said.
Robles and his passenger Maria I. Robles, 37, of Pasco, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Their condition was not available.
A second passenger, Alejandro Robles, 32, of Orondo, was not hurt. All were wearing their seatbelts.
Comments