Local group targets a problem on Candy Mountain. You can help

In an attempt to keep a bad weed at bay, the Friends of Badger Mountain are leading a weed pulling effort on Candy Mountain on Wednesday.
The group will meet at the Candy Mountain Trail-head parking lot at 7 a.m. and spend about three hours pulling yellow starthistle, which is a long-stemmed with spikes. The weed is in full bloom and seeding.
Volunteers should wear long-sleeve shirts, gloves, sun protection and pants. Bring along water and snacks. Hiking boots or work boots are recommended for the terrain.
For information, contact Dave Beach at davidbeach47@gmail.com.
