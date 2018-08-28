Food trucks to join wineries in east Kennewick

First came the wineries.
Now, it’s time for food trucks to make a home at Kennewick’s Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village, near the cable bridge in east Kennewick.
The Port of Kennewick is accepting applications through 5 p.m. Sept. 12 from vendors interested in setting up shop at the permanent food pod now under construction.
Columbia Gardens is an economic development initiative of the port and the city of Kennewick to spark redevelopment along Columbia Drive and re-connect downtown Kennewick to the Columbia River.
The first phase established a village with two working wineries, Bart Fawbush’s Bartholomew Winery and Victor Palencia’s Palencia and Monarcha wine brands.
The next phase adds a food truck plaza with room for up to six vendors. The spot overlooks Duffy’s Pond, near the Sacajawea Heritage Trail, Columbia River and Clover Island.
The port and city are working to install infrastructure to set the stage to sell or lease land in the village to private operators, including tasting rooms, wineries, boutiques and restaurants. Two additional winery tasting rooms will be ready in the spring.
For information about the food truck program, contact Amber Hanchett, director of real estate and operations, 509-586-1186. Applications are available at portofkennewick.org.
The elected board of commissioners will choose the finalists.
