Homeowner interrupts Eltopia break-in. 1 burglar still on the run

A homeowner interrupted a burglary at their vacant Eltopia house on Monday, setting off an hours-long manhunt for the three suspects.
Deputies were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the home in the 4500 block of Eltopia West Road.
The homeowner had arrived to do work on the property and found three people inside, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Two men and a woman fled, two in a car and one on foot.
Deputies said Henry Henning, 30, of Kennewick, was the car’s driver.
He allegedly rammed fences and drove through cropland trying to escape deputies, who eventually arrested him near Sagemoor Road.
Other deputies went looking for 39-year-old Josue Nino of Kennewick, who’d run away.
Pasco police were training their dogs when Franklin deputies called for help. Three dog teams responded and spent four hours searching for Nino.
Facebook tips helped pinpoint his location, investigators said.
Nino has previous robbery and assault convictions in Benton and Franklin counties.
He and Henning were booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of residential burglary.
The woman remains missing. Investigators believe she was dropped off at an orchard near Ringold Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-545-3510.
