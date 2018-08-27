Celebrate women’s right to vote in Richland

The 98th anniversary of the U.S. Constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote will be celebrated with a picnic Tuesday in Richland.
The League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties will hold the event to mark the 19th Amendment at 5:30 p.m. at Howard Amon Park. The gathering will be at the park’s northernmost gazebo off the Newton Street entrance.
Rosa Fernandez, the bilingual elections program coordinator for Franklin County, will speak about voter registration laws, ballot questions and other responsibilities of her office.
Comments