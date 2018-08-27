Sneak peek: Richland’s New Jefferson Elementary School

Principal Bobbi Buttars shares details about the new $20.5 million Jefferson Elementary School building in Richland.
By
Another new Tri-City school is ready for kids

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

August 27, 2018 04:40 PM

Richland, WA

Parent volunteer Molly Stegen, left, and first-grade teacher Andrea Tamez work together Monday preparing the new classroom for students at Jefferson Elementary School in Richland.

The new $20.5 million building is 65,000 square feet and is on the same site as the old Jefferson which opened in the ‘50s.

Jefferson Elementary opens
Parent volunteer Molly Stegen, left, and first-grade teacher Andrea Tamez work together Monday preparing the new classroom for students at Jefferson Elementary School in Richland. The new $20.5 million building is 65,000 square feet and is on the same site as the old Jefferson which opened in the ‘50s. The first day of school for most Richland students is Aug. 28. Watch a video on the new school at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The first day of school for most students in Richland is Aug. 28.

Watch a video on the new school at: tricityherald.com/video

