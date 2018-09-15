This Benton City nonprofit tries to help pets. It needs help finishing its new home

A Benton City nonprofit needs the public’s help to finish a move it started nearly a year ago.
Prevent Homeless Pets is working to raise $10,000 to finish converting the former St. John’s Lutheran Church building into a permanent veterinary clinic.
The group is renting a storefront on Della Avenue. They spay and neuter homeless cats and dogs at a reduced cost and provide the same services for low-income pet owners.
Since opening in 2009, the clinic has spayed or neutered more than 33,000 cats and dogs with the help of thousands of volunteer hours. People come from across the Tri-Cities and into Oregon to use the service.
The group bought the building with the help of a donation left by Sebastian Tindall, a friend of the organization. While they’ve been able to use donations, they’ve run into some last-minute costs that require more donations, said foundation member Tahnee Zitterer.
People can donate at preventhomelesspets.com or mail a check or money order to Prevent Homeless Pets, 812 Della Avenue, Benton City, WA 99320.
For more information, contact Prevent Homeless Pets at 509-497-1133.
