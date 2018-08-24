West Nile virus detected in Franklin County

West Nile virus turned up in a collection of mosquitoes in the Goose Hollow neighborhood north of Pasco.
It’s the first time the virus has been detected in the county in two years, leading the Franklin County Mosquito Control District to bolster surveillance and pesticide use.
They plan to spray through the rest of the mosquito season.
“We advise all residents of Franklin County to take extra care to dump out any containers that hold water for more than five days,” director David Dorsett said.
If the water can’t be drained, call for a technician at 509-545-4083.
The district also recommends people wear long-sleeve shirts, pants and mosquito repellent.
West Nile, carried by mosquitoes, can be transmitted to birds, horses and people.
In 80 percent of cases, people do not show symptoms, but about one in 150 people can develop a serious illness that can leave permanent neurological damage or be fatal.
The last case of someone contracting the disease in Franklin County was in 2015, according to the Washington Department of Health.
