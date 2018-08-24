The father who found a coyote in his home could’ve died Friday. Narcan saved him

The man who found a coyote pup in his home earlier this summer nearly died at an Kennewick intersection Friday morning.
Police found Jake McChesney, 38, passed out in a Ford Mustang at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and North Edison Street.
Officers said McChesney needed “immediate medical attention,” so they pulled him from the car and tried to revive him with chest compressions.
An officer then used Narcan on McChesney, which revived him. And medics got him to the hospital.
Hospital officials told police McChesney might not have made it without the Narcan, which reverses the effect of an opioid overdose.
Officer Lee Cooper said suspected narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia were found inside the car McChesney was found in.
McChesney was booked into the Benton County jail about 10 a.m. on suspicion of DUI.
The father of two young boys found a coyote pup in his home June 18. A trapper later illegally removed it and then drowned the pup.
McChesney is suing the trapper for fraud in Benton County Superior Court.
Comments