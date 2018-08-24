Decision on Kennewick councilman recall petition delayed

A Benton County Superior Court hearing on an attempt to recall Kennewick city Councilman Steve Young was postponed on Friday.
The court failed to give the defense five days’ notice to prepare for the Friday morning hearing.
A judge is still required to decide by Aug. 31 whether at least one of the charges made in the petition is enough for the recall petition to move forward. The hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 31.
Four Kennewick residents filed the petition.
They say that Young violated the Fair Campaign Practices Act as he raised money for Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
Other charges in the document are related to a civil case Young and his previous employer, Mission Support Alliance, lost in October 2017. A jury awarded an $8.1 million verdict, which is being appealed.
The jury found that Young, then the Kennewick mayor, aided in discrimination and retaliation against a former employee at the Hanford contractor.
Because the hearing was postponed, Young’s attorneys did not present the defense’s case.
