This fair attraction will rock your world and make you scream.

There’s a new ride causing screams and frights in the Davis Carnival lineup at the Benton Franklin County Fair & Rodeo this year.
The “Screamer” shoots riders upside down on the edge of their seats inside a metal cage.
Maya Monteblanco of Kennewick didn’t want to go on the ride until her friends convinced her to give it a try.
“It was you guys forced me to do it,” Monteblanco said to her friends, Tyler Thompson and Ryan Langston of Pasco. Both called the ride “exhilarating.”
The ride’s fixed pendulum rotates the 16-seat cart in a 360-degree circle at a steady, but increasing pace.
Similar pendulum rides have a height requirement for riders of 4 feet and taller.
“The fact that it had a cage is one of the things that made it more attractive,” Langston said.
Thompson said it’s the new ride in the Tri-Cities, so you have to ride something brand new.
“It doesn’t look like you are going that fast, but when you are in it, it does,” Langston said. “There’s a few seconds where it feels like zero gravity.”
Ride operator Edward Davis, 41, of New Orleans, said the new ride’s line is constantly filled with new people who want to see what it’s like. Davis said kids getting off the ride just keeping saying, “Wow.”
“Everybody wants to get on the Screamer,” he said. “They are loving it.”
Other popular carnival rides include, the Fireball, Pharaoh’s Way and Flying Bobs.
The fair closes at midnight Saturday.
Comments