Benton City grad was driving home when he died

A teen is dead after being thrown from his car during a crash on Highway 395 early Thursday.
Loren P. McGhan, 18, was heading back to Spokane after visiting the area, and was approaching the intersection with Interstate 90 at 2:43 a.m. when he lost control of his 2000 Chevy Cavalier, the Washington State Patrol said. After drifting off the the road, the car veered left, then went right before rolling.
He was thrown from the car where he died and was struck by a semi.
The driver of the semi, Joshua L. Noble, 41, of Vancouver, was not injured.
McGhan was not wearing his seat belt at the time.
A GoFundMe account was set up by McGhan’s family, who lives in Benton City. While the teen was living in Spokane now, he grew up in the Mid-Columbia.
He was remembered as a hard working kid who was friendly, warm and caring.
