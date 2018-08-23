Smoke pours back in the Tri-Cities. When will we get relief?

The air quality in the Tri-Cities was rated as “unhealthy” on Thursday morning by the Washington Department of Ecology as smoke from wildfires blanketed the Mid-Columbia.
The air quality could remain in the “unhealthy” range or even the ”very unhealthy” range at times through Friday noon, according to the Benton Clean Air Agency.
However, the forecast may have area residents breathing easier.
Smoke could be blown out of the Tri-Cities on Friday and Saturday by clean air coming down the Columbia River Gorge, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures should be cool Friday and Saturday in the Tri-Cities to around 80 degrees, providing good weather for the final two days of the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo.
A red flag fire warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening because of gusty winds from the west and northwest.
Gusts of up to 21 mph, plus low humidity of 15 to 23 percent, could create several hours of critical conditions for fires, according to the weather service.
Any fire could spread quickly.
Because of the unhealthy air quality Thursday, everyone should limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities indoors and out.
People who must be outdoors should consider wearing masks rated N95 to filter smoke. You can find them at hardware and home improvement stores.
People who are sensitive to bad air should be particularly careful. They include infants, children, pregnant women and older people, plus people with chronic lung and heart conditions or diabetes.
