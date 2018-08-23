Here’s your Friday guide to the fair

From Bret Michaels throwing a “party,” to the market stock sale, the Benton Franklin County Fair & Rodeo starts at 10 a.m. Friday.
Here’s what you can see and do:
Performances:
Michaels, the lead singer of Poison with hits “Every Rose has Its Thorn” and “Go That Far,” performs his solo work on the Hayden Homes stage at 7:30 p.m. General seating is free with fair admission, and reserved seating is $25.
The Kennewick Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. in the Lithia RAM Arena. General seating is included with fair admission. Bullfighters only freestyle fight starts at 9:30 p.m.
The Lone Gunman of Rock performs at 7 p.m. on the Tri-City Herald stage. Pasco rock band 3rd Park Avenue perform at noon on the Tri-City Herald stage.
Juggler Jeremiah Johnston performs at 3, 5, 8 and 10 p.m. on the Tri-City Herald stage. Hypnotist Chris Mabrey performs at 6 and 9 p.m.
Fun:
Davis Carnival opens about noon. All day wristbands are $35.
Rustic Barrel Bloody Mary bar opens at 10 a.m.
PuzzleMania is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the backyard family fun zone.
Animals:
Horse western games, including barrels, key race, international flags and flag race begin at 7:30 a.m.
4-H and FFA market stock sale kicks off at 9:30 a.m.
Rabbit and Poultry feather auctions start at noon. 4-H, FFA and Open Class goat milking contest begins at 4:30 p.m.
Open Class essay presentations will start at 6:30 p.m. in Building #3.
Tickets:
Fair tickets are available at bentonfranklinfair.com the fair office, Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the gate.
Tickets are $15 for adults. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 65 and up, and military service members are $5. Parking at the fairgrounds is $10 a day.
Ben Franklin Transit is offering fair shuttles. Fair and bus combo tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors.
Shuttle pick ups are at the Knight Street Transit Center, Tulip Lane Park and Ride, TRAC, 22nd Avenue Transit Center, Kamiakin High School and Lampson Stadium.
The fair closes at 11 p.m.
Comments