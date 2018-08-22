Here’s your Thursday guide to the fair

From Randy Houser live on stage, to wearing pink at the rodeo, the Benton Franklin County Fair & Rodeo starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Here’s what you can see and do:
Performances:
Houser, the country singer with hits “Boots On” and “How Country Feels,” performs on the Hayden Homes stage at 7:30 p.m. General seating is free with fair admission, and reserved seating is $25.
The rodeo’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” starts at 7 p.m. in the Lithia RAM Arena. The event promotes Breast Cancer awareness. General seating is included with fair admission.
Hotshot Line dancers and Sunny & Fair dancers perform at 7 p.m. on the Tri-City Herald stage.
Juggler Jeremiah Johnston performs at 3, 5, 8 and 10 p.m. on the Tri-City Herald stage. Hypnotist Chris Mabrey performs at 6 and 9 p.m.
Fun:
From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., all food vendors will offer “A Taste of Fair” for $2.
Davis Carnival opens about noon. All day wristbands are $35.
PuzzleMania is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the backyard family fun zone.
Animals:
Rabbit judging contest is at 8:30 a.m. with Pee Wee rabbit showmanship at 12:30 p.m. Dairy fitting and judging begins at 10 a.m.
Horse walk-trot and other events are 8 a.m. to noon. Horse dressage is 2 to 6 p.m.
Animal costume parade starts at 4 p.m. Open class dog judging and dog show is at 8 a.m. in the office courtyard.
Tickets:
Fair tickets are available at bentonfranklinfair.com the fair office, Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the gate.
Tickets are $15 for adults. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 65 and up, and military service members are $5. Parking at the fairgrounds is $10 a day.
Ben Franklin Transit is offering fair shuttles. Fair and bus combo tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors.
Shuttle pick ups are at the Knight Street Transit Center, Tulip Lane Park and Ride, TRAC, 22nd Avenue Transit Center, Kamiakin High School and Lampson Stadium.
The fair closes at 11 p.m.
