Tri-City jobless rate hits new low

The Tri-City unemployment rate dipped to 4.6 percent in July, one of the lowest rates seen in recent memory.
The unemployment rate was 4.8 percent a year earlier.
Figures released Tuesday by the Washington Employment Security Department show that construction continues to be a key driver in the Mid-Columbia, employing 9,700 people, an increase of 700 over the year.
Retail employed 13,800 (+600), leisure and hospitality 12,100 (+300) and education and health care 16,500 (+1,000).
Statewide, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.
Elsewhere: Yakima and Spokane each 4.9 percent; Walla Walla, 4.3 percent; Bellingham, 4.4 percent, Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, 3.6 percent.
