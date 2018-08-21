Here’s your guide to the fair for Wednesday

From Chaka Khan owning the stage, to the Kiddies’ Parade kicking off Kids Day, the Benton Franklin County Fair & Rodeo starts at 10 a.m., Wednesday.
Here’s what you can see and do on day two, Aug. 22:
Performances:
Khan, the Grammy award-winning singer with hits “I’m Every Woman” and “Through the Fire,” performs on the Hayden Homes stage at 7:30 p.m. General seating is free with fair admission, and reserved seating is $25.
The rodeo “Family night” starts at 7 p.m. in the Lithia RAM Arena and continues each night this week. Miss Rodeo America will be featured. General seating is included with fair admission.
Juggler Jeremiah Johnston performs at 3, 5, 8 and 10 p.m. on the Tri-City Herald stage. Hypnotist Chris Mabrey performs at 6 and 9 p.m.
Local musicians the Knutzen Brothers perform 8-11 p.m. at the 3 Eyed Fish Wine Garden and Tap House.
Fun:
Davis Carnival opens about noon. All day wristbands are $35.
Kids Day, which starts at 10 a.m., includes the Kiddie Parade with hay dive afterward. An educational rodeo program will also be featured.
For $10, the Painted Syrah is offering painting parties at 2 p.m. in the 3 Eyed Fish Wine Garden and Tap House.
PuzzleMania is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the backyard family fun zone.
Tri-City Woodcarvers plan a demonstration 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Building No. 5.
A musical rug stomp by wool department is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Building No. 1.
Animals:
Poultry and pigeon judging continues at 10 a.m.
Market and dairy goat fitting and judging begins at 9 a.m., with open class goat judging at 1 p.m.
Horse hunt seat, horse bareback and horse dressage seat equitation are from 8 a.m. to noon, with Horse bowl and disciplined rail at 2 p.m.
Pee Wee Goat showmanship starts a 4 p.m. Small animal round robin is at 5 p.m.
Swine and sheep fitting and showing begins at 9 a.m. with the open class sheep show and championship classes to follow. Beef fitting and showing begins at 9 a.m. with the open class beef show after.
Tickets:
Fair tickets are available at bentonfranklinfair.com the fair office, Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the gate.
Tickets are $15 for adults. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 65 and up, and military service members are $5.
Parking at the fairgrounds is $10 each day.
Ben Franklin Transit once again is offering fair shuttles. Fair and bus combination tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors.
Shuttle pick ups are at the Knight Street Transit Center, Tulip Lane Park and Ride, TRAC, 22nd Avenue Transit Center, Kamiakin High School and Lampson Stadium.
The fair closes at 11 p.m.
Comments