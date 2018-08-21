UPDATE: Highway 397 reopened after semi rolls in Pasco

Crews moved a tractor and trailer from Highway 397 after it blocked the busy Pasco street for nearly two hours.
A semi took a corner near the intersection with James Street too quickly and tipped over around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said.
The truck was carrying calcium carbide, which reacts to water and fire. It did not spill, but did make it tricky to move, Thorson said.
The truck’s driver, Timothy A Robertson, 40, of Moses Lake, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center.
The semi blocked traffic on Oregon Avenue and closed the eastbound exit 14 from I-182 until around 10 a.m.
The Washington State Patrol cited Robertson with second-degree negligent driving.
Comments