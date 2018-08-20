Here’s your guide to the fair. It opens Tuesday

From the rodeo’s opening night to rock band Styx taking the stage, the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo kicks off the “Best Week of Summer” at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Here’s what you can see and do on opening day:
Performances:
Styx, the Chicago ‘80s band with the hits “Mr. Roboto,” “Lady,” and “Come Sail Away,” takes the Hayden Homes stage at 7:30 p.m. General seating is free with fair admission, and reserved seating is $25.
The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. in the Lithia RAM Arena and continues each night this week. Miss Rodeo America will be featured. General seating is included with fair admission.
Juggler Jeremiah Johnston performs at 3, 6 and 8 p.m. on the Tri-City Herald stage. Hypnotist Chris Mabrey performs at 7 and 9 p.m.
Local musicians the Knutzen Brothers perform 8-11 p.m. at the 3 Eyed Fish Wine Garden and Tap House.
Animals:
Poultry and pigeon judging begin at 10 a.m.., with fitting and showing at 4 p.m. Horse Showmanship is 8 a.m. to noon.
The Novelty Goat show begins at 11 a.m. Rabbit judging starts at 8 a.m.
Fun:
Davis Carnival opens about noon. All day wristbands are $35.
The Classic Car Show is at noon near the main office.
For $10, the Painted Syrah is offering painting parties at 2 p.m. in the 3 Eyed Fish Wine Garden and Tap House.
PuzzleMania is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the backyard family fun zone.
Tri-City Woodcarvers plan a demonstration 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Building #5.
Tickets:
Fair tickets are available at bentonfranklinfair.com the fair office, Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the gate. Tickets are $15 for adults. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 65 and up, and military service members are $5.
For a 10th year, the fair will donate $2 from every admission ticket sold between 10 a.m. and noon to fight hunger in the area in coordination with Second Harvest.
Parking at the fairgrounds is $10 each day.
Ben Franklin Transit once again is offering fair shuttles. Fair and bus combination tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors.
Shuttle pick ups are at the Knight Street Transit Center, Tulip Lane Park and Ride, TRAC, 22nd Avenue Transit Center, Kamiakin High School and Lampson Stadium.
The fair closes at 11 p.m.
