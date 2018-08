About 120 volunteers gather inside Second Harvest in Pasco to put together 6,100 “Bite2Go” kits Friday during one of its big volunteer days. Bite2Go is a 2nd Harvest program that gives weekend food supplies to Tri-City kids in need during the school year. To sponsor a child or make a donation, go to www.2-harvest.org/Bite2Go Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald