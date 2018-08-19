19 fail kitchen inspections for Aug. 4-10

The Benton-Franklin Health District reported results of 51 food service establishments inspected the week of Aug. 4 to 10. Nineteen failed and will be re-inspected while 10 earned perfect scores.
The food safety team inspects more than 1,000 retail food establishments, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations meant to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on a follow-up are scheduled for additional visits.
Past results are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php
Contact the health district to report questions or concerns, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Baan Khun Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland, Aug. 8, first follow-up to July 16 routine (100 red, 0 blue), Aug. 9, second follow-up (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, food not in good condition, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. Follow-up: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, improper hand washing, improper cold holding.
El Primo (Mobile), 402 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Aug. 9, routine (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
Ethos Bakery & Cafe, 2150 Keene Road, Richland, Aug. 9, routine (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, bare hand contact, consumer advisory not complete.
Fred Meyer (Deli), 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Aug. 8, first follow-up to July 3 routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No hot water at hand sink.
Gaslight Bar & Grill, 99 Lee Blvd., Richland, Aug. 9, routine (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Gourmet Grub Bus (Mobile), 604 N. Williams Blvd., Richland, Aug. 10, first follow-up to July 1 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, risk control plan not being followed.
La Dona (Mobile), 316 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 8, routine (165 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, inadequate water pressure at hand sink, food obtained from unapproved source, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used, unapproved temperatures.
Lara’s Tacos (Mobile), 620 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 7, routine (125 red, 10 blue), Aug. 8, first follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used, unapproved procedures. Follow-up: Improper cold holding.
Little Caesars, 2632 W. Kennewick Ave., Aug. 10, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria (Deli), 618 Ninth St., Benton City, Aug. 9, first follow-up to July 31 routine (90 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooking procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Red Apple (Deli), 902 S. Washington, Kennewick, Aug. 10, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Round Table Pizza, 1769 Leslie Road, Richland, Aug. 9, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, improper cold holding.
Skipper’s, 3307 W. Kennewick Ave., Aug. 10, routine (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cooking temperatures, improper cold holding.
Tacos Tiscareno (Mobile), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Aug. 10, routine (110 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap and inadequate water pressure at hand sink, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no thermometer present.
The Village Bistro, 5215 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 7, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Three Rivers Espresso, 898 Stevens Drive, Richland, Aug. 9, routine (80 red, 5 blue), Aug. 10, first follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, hand sink blocked, food not in good condition, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, no thermometer present, consumer advisory not complete, unapproved procedures. Follow-up: Improper cooling procedure.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Burger King, 1001 Washington St., Kennewick, Aug. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Carniceria La Cabana #3, 4311 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 6, routine, Deli (10 red, 0 blue), Meat/Seafood (10 red, 0 blue), Store (15 red, 3 blue)
Chandler Reach Winery, 9506 W. Chandler Road, Benton City, Aug. 9, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 2601 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Aug. 9, first follow-up to July 30 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Domino’s, 364 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Aug. 7, routine (0 red, 2 blue)
DQ Grill & Chill, 3250 Duportail St., Richland, Aug. 8, routine (5 red, 3 blue)
Dutch Bros Coffee, 119 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Aug. 7, routine (5 red, 8 blue)
El Antojito Mexicano, 1915 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 8, fourth follow-up to March 19 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Fresh Out the Box, 5215 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 7, routine (5 red, 15 blue)
KFC/A & W, 2631 W. Kennewick Ave., Aug. 6, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Lee’s Market, 5730 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Aug. 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Maverick Inc. II, 3520 Keene Road, Richland, Aug. 8, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Mi Linda Sierra, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 9, second follow-up to May 8 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Panaderia Estrella, 615 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 8, routine (10 red, 20 blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 2909 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, Aug. 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Porter’s convenience, 4212 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Purple Peaches Coffee, 1400 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Apple (Meat), 902 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Aug. 10, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Rite Aid, 1308 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Shopping Spot, 148 S. 28th, Pasco, Aug. 8, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Subway, 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, Aug. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 93 Gage Blvd., Richland, Aug. 9, third follow-up to May 29 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sunrise Food Mart, 620 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
T/C Court Club, 1350 N. Grant St., Kennewick, Aug. 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
T/C Court Club Water Park, 1350 N. Grant St., Kennewick (0 red, 5 blue)
Taqueria El Sazon II, 4115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 10, third follow-up to May 21 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
The Roza Grill, 413 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Aug. 7, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Tony’s Tacos #2 (Mobile), 1335 Lee Blvd., Richland, Aug. 9, first follow-up to July 17 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Z Pizza, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Aug. 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments