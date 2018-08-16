New grocery opening in west Pasco

Grocery Outlet is bringing its brand of extreme value grocery retailing to Pasco’s Road 68.
The Emeryville, Calif.-based grocery chain will open its newest store at 8:55 a.m. Aug. 30 at 5710 Road 68. The Pasco store is the second in the Tri-Cities.
The first is at 1325 W. Fourth Ave., in Kennewick.
The first 200 customers on opening day will receive gift cards valued from $5 to $200, as well as reusable grocery bags. A share of the proceeds will be donated to the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission.
Grocery Outlet is a 300-unit chain with stores in Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Pennsylvania. The new outlet will have 30 employees and is owned and operated by Charles Grimm..
Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 20, customers can enter a chance to win free groceries for a year, or $100 a month.
Grocery Outlet carries a full range of products, as well as health and beauty care and seasonal items.
Comments