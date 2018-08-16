Headed north on Highway 395 in Kennewick? Leave extra time this weekend

The northbound lanes of Highway 395 in Kennewick heading toward the Columbia Drive double roundabout will be slow going this weekend.
Crews will be working to replace bridge joints on the section of the highway from North Yelm Street down the hill to the Columbia Drive off-ramp, said the state Department of Transportation.
The left lane of the highway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers will need to merge into the right lane.
The Washington Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan on added time to get through that stretch of roadway.
This is the second of four weekend closures needed for the joint repair work. More closures will happen in September.
Comments