A Tri-Cities native is making a movie. He wants you in it

A Richland filmmaker is looking for extras to star in a film loosely based on his youth growing up in the Tri-Cities.
Michael Charboneau, the film’s writer, producer and director, wants to bring his coming-of-age comedy ”Turn it Up” to the big screen.
The movie follows a band in 1985 who are working to make a name for themselves.
“We have the crew,” Charboneau said. “We have the talent. What we don’t have is extras, and that’s what we need.”
Charboneau said hundreds of extras will be needed for several scenes. The film needs a variety of people — kids, teenagers and adults dressed in 1980s attire.
Production will be held Sept. 12-24 around the Tri-Cities, including Tumbleweeds and the Richland Rollarena Skating Center.
You don’t need experience, Charboneau said. Just bring 1980s-style clothes to wear.
Charboneau, who works for the city of Richland, has created other films in the past. In 2004, his feature “The Promise” won best drama at the New York City Independent Film Festival.
“This is kind of new for me,” director of photography Scott Armstrong said.
Armstrong, a Kennewick resident, said people should come out and support the film, which will be filmed in the Tri-Cities.
Being able to say you were an extra in a film and having fun throughout the process is the reward, Charboneau said.
“People who do this, do it because they like it,” Armstrong said. “There’s a passion to it.”
