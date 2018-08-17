Local

Gesa cardholders swiped their cards, so local schools got paid

By Rachel Fradette

rfradette@tricityherald.com

August 17, 2018 01:38 PM

Tri-Cities, WA

Several local school districts received a check from Gesa Credit Union for school activities and programs because members and school supporters swiped their cards.

The funds for the donations were raised through Gesa’s Co-branded Debit Card Program.

This year, the credit union reached a combined $100,000 milestone, which was distributed to all of the Tri-City school districts in addition to College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts.

The program, which started in 2015, awarded the largest check, $31,000, to Kennewick School District. The amount doubled this year.

  Comments  