Gesa cardholders swiped their cards, so local schools got paid

Several local school districts received a check from Gesa Credit Union for school activities and programs because members and school supporters swiped their cards.
The funds for the donations were raised through Gesa’s Co-branded Debit Card Program.
This year, the credit union reached a combined $100,000 milestone, which was distributed to all of the Tri-City school districts in addition to College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts.
The program, which started in 2015, awarded the largest check, $31,000, to Kennewick School District. The amount doubled this year.
