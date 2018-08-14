Kennewick police find missing woman

Police found a woman who disappeared from a Benton County work crew.
Acting on a tip, officers discovered Sheena Vaughn, 33, in a home on the 2100 block of North Quebec Street in Kennewick on Tuesday afternoon.
She had been serving a sentence for second-degree theft on the work crew in Richland when she walked away on May 1, and an escape warrant was issued for her arrest.
While she had been wanted by police before, relatives started to become concerned when she stopped talking to them, including her two children, ages 8 and 12.
They filed a police report in late July, prompting Kennewick police to share her picture.
She is now being held in the Benton County jail in Kennewick.
