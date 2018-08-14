They closed the swimming pool. Tri-Cities’ air is that bad

There will be no swimming at Pasco’s Memorial Aquatic Park on Tuesday.
At noon on a warm August day there were no children playing in the park, no adults resting beneath its shade trees and no one was sipping on a snowcone in the pool area.
The city closed the pool, canceling both open swim and swim lessons because of the smoky air. Kennewick and Richland city pools are still open.
The air quality Tuesday morning was rated “unhealthy” for the second day in a row in the Tri-Cities, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology.
That means everyone is advised to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities, both outdoors and indoors.
It’s particularly important for those most sensitive to poor air quality, including children, pregnant women and adults over than 65.
People who smoke, have a cold or have chronic health conditions will also be harder hit by the deteriorated air quality.
Chronic health conditions that put people at increased risk from the smoke include those with asthma, diabetes, who have had a stroke, or have heart or lung diseases.
The Benton Clean Air Agency recommends keeping windows closed, if possible.
Air conditioners should be set to “recirculate” and the fresh-air intake closed. Make sure the filter has been changed regularly.
An air cleaner with a high-efficiency particulate air filter can help improve indoor air.
If you do not have an air conditioner, it’s a good day to find a public place with clean, cool air, such as a library or community center.
Postpone activities that will add to indoor pollution, says the Washington state Department of Health.
You get a pass on vacuuming until the air clears unless your vacuum has a HEPA filter. Candles, incense and smoking also add to indoor air pollution.
The Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to turn their lights on to make them more visible in the haze.
People who are most vulnerable to the smoky air may want to discuss with their doctor whether they should be wearing a respiratory mask, according to the Benton Clean Air Agency.
They need to be rated N95 or N100 to be protective against smoke and can be purchased at hardware and home repair stores.
Typical symptoms from the smoky air include watery or dry eyes, coughing or wheezing, sinus irritation and headaches.
More serious symptoms can include shortness of breath, an irregular heartbeat and chest pain.
The smoke continues to drift down to the Tri-Cities from Canada adding to smoke from Washington state fires.
The smoke was helping to keep temperatures a little lower, with a high of 91 forecast for Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday the high should be close to 100 again.
The National Weather Service predicts hazy skies through Wednesday night, with clearing possible on Thursday. More haze and a slight chance of thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday night.
The early forecast for next week — Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo week — predicts more haze, at least for the fair parade on Saturday and through early in the week.
