New safety record set at Hanford tank farms, says contractor

Employees of Hanford’s tank farm contractor have set a safety record.
They have worked more than 7.1 million hours without a lost workday injury.
It is a record stretch for Washington River Protection Solutions, and also for work at the Hanford tank farms, since safety statistics began being recorded at the start of 1991.
The achievement has continued to build, with workers hitting 539 days without a lost-time injury at the end of July.
“This puts us among the safest performing contractors in the DOE (Department of Energy) complex, despite the challenges and hazards we face every day,” said Mark Lindholm, president of the Hanford contractor.
Comments