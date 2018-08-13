That brown, choking air in the Tri-Cities isn’t leaving soon

The air in the Tri-Cities on Monday was so smoky that the state rated it as “unhealthy” starting at 9 a.m.
Everyone should limit time spent and strenuous activity done outdoors, and only do light indoor activities, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.
Children, pregnant women, older adults and those with chronic health conditions — such as asthma or heart disease — should be particularly cautious.
Symptoms can be mild, such as coughing and sinus irritation, but more serious symptoms such as shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat and chest pain also are possible.
The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for most of Eastern Washington until at least noon Wednesday.
Widespread haze and areas with substantial smoke are forecast for the Tri-Cities through the end of the alert.
The weather service says it will reassess whether to extend the alert on Wednesday. Now it expects some improvement toward the end of the week.
Air to the north of the Tri-Cities was worse Monday, with the air quality in Ritzville and Spokane rated as “very unhealthy” by Ecology.
A shift in winds over the weekend brought smoky air down from Canada, according to Ecology.
Local and regional fires also were adding to the smoke in the air, according to the weather service.
