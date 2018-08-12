18 eateries fail lastest round of restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 44 kitchens during the week of July 28 to Aug. 3.
Eighteen earned failing scores on a 418-point rating system for safe food handling procedures, knowledge and sanitation. Those earning 25 or mroe red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follo-ups are scheduled for additional visits.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Aki Sushi, 321 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, (75 red, 18 blue), Aug. 3, first follow-up (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, improper use of hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage. Follow-up: Bare hand contact, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods.
Arby’s, 1310 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Bruchi’s, 4303 Clemente Lane, Pasco, Aug. 3, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedure.
Circle K, 2601 Queensgate Drive, Richland, July 30, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, thermometer not being used.
Dust Devils Stadium, , 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Aug. 1, routine, BBQ Patio (60 red, 0 blue), Hacienda Del Sol (45 red, 0 blue)
BBQ Patio: Improper hand washing, bare hand contact, no soap at hand sink. Hacienda: No active managerial control, improper hot holding, improper cold holding, no thermometer present.
El Chapala Restaurant, 107 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, July 31, routine (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, potential food contamination.
Kabab N Grill House, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, (45 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Raw meat contact surfaces improperly cleaned, raw animal products stored above ready to-eat foods, room temperature storage.
La Cabaña #2 (Deli), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, July 31, first follow-up to routine July 28 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Los Toreros Tienda y Carnicería (Deli), 618 Ninth St., Benton City, July 31, routine, (70 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Ninja Bistro (Mobile), John Dam Plaza, Richland, Aug. 1, first follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Pik-A-Pop, 1502 W. Fourth Ave., Pasco, July 31, routine, (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, no soap and paper towels at hand sink.
Riverside Restaurant & Lounge, 50 Comstock, Richland. Aug. 2, routine, (45 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, no soap at hand sink, room temperature storage.
Sbarro, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, improper cooking temperatures.
Subway, 93 Gage Blvd., Richland, July 31, second follow-up to routine May 29 (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper hot holding.
Uncle Sam’s Saloon, 8378 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, Aug. 1 (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, cleanser container not labeled.
Wetzel’s Pretzels-Kiosk, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, first follow-up to routine July 10 (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No water at hand sink.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Azteca, 6505 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick. Aug. 1, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Bruchi’s, 5209 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Captain Gray Elementary School, 1102 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, July 30, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Chapala Express II, 321 Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Costa Vida, 95 Gage Blvd., Richland, July 31, second follow-up to routine May 29 (0 red, 0 blue)
Delicious Crepes & Waffles (Mobile), Hydros @ The Mall Event, Kennewick, July 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dust Devils, 620 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Aug. 1, routine, Dippin Dots Mobile (0 red, 0 blue), 1st Base (0 red, 3 blue), Pizza Hut (0 red, 0 blue)
Garibaldi’s Restaurant, 707 W. Court St., Pasco, July 31, routine, (5 red, 10 blue)
Gold’s Gym, 2909 Duportail St., Richland, July 30, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Jimmy John’s, 7530 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 2, routine, (10 red, 10 blue)
Johnny Lolita’s, 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, Aug. 1, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Kim’s Market, 1909 W. Court St., Pasco, July 30, second follow-up to routine July 12 (0 red, 0 blue)
Kindra Bistro and Café, 3300 Stevens Drive, Richland, Aug. 1, third follow-up to routine May 15 (5 red, 0 blue)
Magill’s, 3214 Road 68, Pasco, Aug. 1, second follow-up to routine June 25 (0 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 5109 Road 68, Pasco, Aug. 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Queensgate Cinema, 2871 Duportail St., Richland, July 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
RF McDougall’s Inc., 1705 S.E. Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Aug. 1, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Red Robin, 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, (15 red, 3 blue)
Sonic Drive-In, 8600 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee, 2725 Queensgate Drive, Richland, July 30, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 6607 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, July 24, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
The Hungry Bear Mexican Restaurant, 502 Ninth Ave., Benton City, July 31, first follow-up to routine June 19 (0 red, 0 blue)
Tomatillo Authentic Mexican Flavors, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Zip’s, 1756 Fowler, Richland, Aug. 1, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
