Tri-City man drowns trying to retrieve his hat from the river

Rescue officials called off the search near Fishhook Park for a Tri-City man who jumped from his boat Saturday afternoon to get his hat and apparently drowned.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s officials said the 39-year-old was not wearing a life jacket and he struggled in the water because of the heavy wind and waves.
Fishhook Park is on the Snake River about 25 miles from Pasco.
“Others from the boat made several unsuccessful attempts to rescue the swimmer in distress,” said a sheriff’s office news release. The man’s name was not released.
The sheriff’s office was joined in the search by Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Pasco Fire Department.
After spending until nightfall looking for the man, rescuers did not believe they would be able to rescue him, Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Richard Schram said.
Several witnesses have been interviewed but anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Walla Walla dispatchers at 509-527-3268 or email bbush@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
