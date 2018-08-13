Richland man dies after motorcycle crash on GW Way

A man who was critically wounded after crashing two weeks ago on his motorcycle in Richland has died.
Kevin S. Bladow, 57, of Richland, died Thursday in Richland.
Police said he was riding his motorcycle July 29 when he tried to turn from Jadwin Avenue onto George Washington Way.
He was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, police said.
Bladow was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities his entire life, according to a death notice.
He was a golf course groundskeeper.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is handling his services.
