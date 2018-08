Construction workers and heavy equipment work Friday on the $2.1 million dollar reconstruction project of of West Metaline Avenue in Kennewick. The stretch of road from North Kellogg Street to North Edison Street is currently closed to traffic for the work. The road widening project includes installation of utilities, street lights, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, traffic control, bike lanes and pedestrian ramps. Half of the funding is coming from federal grant dollars, according to city officials. Completion is expected by November. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald