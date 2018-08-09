UPDATE: Power restored to most of central Richland

Power to Central Richland is back.
The area south of Lee Boulevard and between George Washington Way and Goethals Drive lost power around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a problem in a power line triggered electricity to shut off, said Sandi Edgemon, the business services manager with Richland Energy Services.
The loss of electricity hit 35 businesses during the near 100 degree temperatures.
While city officials initially reported it was going to take a couple of hours to restore power, they had it restored to all but one of the customers by 2:10 p.m.
While people wait for the power to return, Edgemon said they should try to find ways to stay cool, including finding a place where the air conditioning is working.
Check back for updates.
