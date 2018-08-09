Donation means TRIDEC, chamber will keep meeting in the ‘Bechtel’ board room

Bechtel National Inc. has donated $250,000 to the Tri-Cities Regional Business and Visitor Center, a shared office space used by the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber, TRIDEC and Visit Tri-Cities.
The donation continues Bechtel’s naming rights for the board room and provides money to cover lease and maintenance costs.
Bechtel previously donated $250,000 in 2008 to sponsor the board room. The current donation is spread across five years.
Bechtel is the prime contractor to design, build, start and commission the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant at Hanford.
