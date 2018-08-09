If you’re grieving, this event can give you new ways to cope

An event Sunday in Richland will offer some nontraditional ways to deal with grief, including yoga and movement, writing and art.
Coordinated by Chaplaincy Grief Care, the free event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Leslie Groves Park in Richland. It’s open to all.
Participants should meet at Park Shelter 4.
While loss and grief touch everyone, “people grieve differently,” said Emily Richman, a grief care specialist with Chaplaincy.
For some people, support groups and classes are helpful.
But others “want to express grief in different ways — maybe in something creative, like writing, or something physical, like (a) walk,” she said.
That’s where the grief event comes in. Attendees may pick and chose which activities to try.
People are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs as park seating is limited. Water and snacks will be provided.
Members of the Chaplaincy Grief Care team will be on hand for support and to answer questions.
For more information, call phone 509-783-7416.
