This movie star will play a slain Richland beauty queen in a new DiCaprio and Brad Pitt movie

Margot Robbie will play a one-time Richland beauty queen in a new Quentin Tarantino movie set around the Charles Manson murders.
The Australian actress has been hailed as a great likeness to Sharon Tate, a former Columbia High School student.
Robbie’s portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding received a Golden Globe Award and Best Actress nomination last year.
The movie, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt among an ensemble cast. The film centers around the Manson family murders in 1969 Los Angeles.
“The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt),” Taratino, who will direct, said in a release.
“Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor ... Sharon Tate.”
Tate was 8 1/2 months pregnant when Manson sent four of his disciples to kill everyone at her LA-area home.
Ten years before her murder, Tate was 16 and attending Columbia High in Richland when she was chosen Miss Richland during the 1959 Atomic Frontier Days.
She also had been named Miss Autorama of 1958-59. She had to give up her crown two weeks later when her father, Maj. Paul J. Tate, was assigned to Italy after a tour at Camp Hanford.
Tate was married to director Roman Polanski when she was killed.
Manson died in prison of natural causes November 2017.
Tarantino’s movie is due for release in July 2019.
