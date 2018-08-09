Kennewick autism conference provides connections, validate experiences

Angie Chapin wants her kids to see that she advocates for them no matter what.
She lives with her children — Imani, Asja, Kaliq and Mekhi — in Camas, Washington.
Her family will be at the Northwest Autism Conference in Richland, which she hopes will help others make connections.
The Kadlec Neurological Resource Center will hold the conference Aug. 14-15 at Southridge High School in Kennewick. Kadlec has played host to the conference for the last 14 years.
Chapin will share her experience of raising four kids, specifically her two boys, Kaliq and Mekhi, on the autism spectrum.
She said the opportunity to speak is a bit daunting, but she knows the value of sharing their story.
“As a mom, I always want to see other moms speak, so I feel validated,” Chapin said.
The conference will have presentations talking about managing severe behavior at school and detection and treatment of Autism abnormalities.
The keynote speaker is Dr. Paula Kluth, a scholar who focuses on providing opportunities for students with disabilities.
Chapin said speakers and others at the conference always wind up helping her in some way.
“It’s a great resource to have at the conference,” Chapin said.
Other speakers include Dr. William Shaw, a clinical chemist; Dr. Mark Derby, a Gonzaga University professor who directs the college’s special education program; and Dr. Kristen Kawena Begay, a psychologist at the University of Washington Autism Center.
Tickets are available starting at $130 for both conference days. A family scholarship is offered.
For more information on the schedule and tickets, call 509-943-8455 or go to the website.
